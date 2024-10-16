Attendance Phenomenal After Implementation of New Absentee Standards, Says Sigourney High School Principal

SIGOURNEY – During the Oct. 9 meeting of the Sigourney School Board, Elementary Principal Deanna Spence explained the new Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) school report cards schools will be judged on this year. She stated that past records have been “wiped clean,” with schools previously listed as low or high performing now having a fresh start. Jr. High/High School Principal Shannon Webb noted that this means Sigourney is no longer officially considered high performing. Spence explained that the new report cards give schools points based on attendance growth, post secondary readiness, work based learning, chronic absenteeism and added science to proficiency tests.

Spence explained that the ESSA report cards no longer grade based on Conditions for Learning, something she was glad about. She stated that the Conditions for Learning scores were easily thrown off by inaccurate information, especially related to bullying, were inconsistent, and never gave clear information that helped the school improve.

Webb gave a detailed overview of new state chronic absenteeism definitions. The new standards allow exemptions for school events like sports or field trips, students who have met all graduation requirements, court ordered appearances, in-school suspensions, religious services or instruction, medical exemption if a written doctor’s excuse is provided within 24 hours of the absence or next day of school, and IEP or 504 meetings. The standards do not allow absences for students attending but not participating in school events (for example, attending state wrestling to cheer for the school team), medical reasons without a doctor’s excuse, out of school suspensions, college visits, family vacations, or visits to the nurse, principal or counselor that impact class time.

Webb stated she didn’t agree with the college visits, attending a school event as a non-participant, or office visits not being excused. She stated that students can miss five days per trimester before a letter is sent, eight days before weekly meetings with families are required, and eleven days before the student is counted as truant and the county attorney is involved. Webb stated eleven days was a lot.

Webb noted that, since she informed students of the new policies, attendance has been “phenomenal.” She stated that she had only had to send one letter. Spence stated she also had only had to send one. Spence stated that parents have begun bringing students back after appointments instead of taking them home. Webb stated she thought the new policies would be horrible, but that they had been going great.

Board Member Adam Clark asked for clarification about missing class periods for office visits, asking if that counted as missing an entire day. Webb explained that attendance is taken once per period, and that missing seven periods counts as missing a school day.

Hatfield gave a summary of newly enacted legislation, including: changes to the requirements for teacher intern licenses and temporary teaching licenses; reviews to graduation requirements, including revised social studies standards; permitting transportation for open enrolled students; changes to what qualifies as Work Based Learning; new penalties for harassment using altered explicit images; and a deadline for open enrolling students. Hatfield discussed district goals for the coming school year, including: enhancing curriculum, instruction and assessment; more Work Based Learning; improving attendance; implementing new lockdown protocols; completing the elementary infrastructure project; and defining the Jr.-Sr. High infrastructure improvements.

Hatfield noted that there had been a record number of students participating in lunch and breakfast programs, and that the district was now offering second chance breakfast. He stated that the district had purchased a property near the school, but did not currently have a formal plan for how to use it. Hatfield stated there was a problem with parents passing buses. Hatfield stated that enrollment was trending up. The school board approved a bid from Sigourney Tree Care to clear snow this winter.

Spence explained that, that week, fifth graders were having class outside at Belva Deer as part of a “School of Wild.” The children fished, kayaked, practiced archery, and hiked, while also learning about organisms from the lake and surrounding woods and learning about Iowa and Keokuk County history. Spence stated the kids loved it and that she planned to do it again next year.