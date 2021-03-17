Historic District Façade Project Underway

Historic District Façade Project Underway

Published by editor on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 2:08pm

SIGOURNEY – In September of 2020, the City of Sigourney was awarded a Downtown Revitalization Fund (DTR) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to fund a downtown revitalization project. The $500,000 grant is intended for improvement of the exterior facades of seven buildings from 101 W. Marion Street eastward to 119 E. Marion on the south side of Sigourney’s historic square.

