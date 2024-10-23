Sip, Shop & Socialize: A Fabulous Ladies Night Out

SIGOURNEY—-Last Thursday night's Ladies Night sponsored by the Keokuk County Economic Development and other businesses was a huge success, filled with excitement and good vibes! The first 100 guests received exclusive swag bags, which included free samples, sponsor merchandise, discounts, and business cards from local businesses, adding an extra touch of excitement for early arrivals.

Multiple locations offered food and drinks, keeping everyone refreshed as they shopped and socialized.

Participants received punch cards for the event, which added an exciting twist to the evening. To qualify for the grand prize drawing, attendees had to visit each participating location and get their cards signed. After completing the tour, they returned to the KCED office for a chance to win cash certificates to be used at businesses around Sigourney.

There were also amazing door prizes, and many guests scored great deals with special sales throughout the event. It was an evening full of laughter, fun, and unforgettable memories for all who attended!

A special thank you goes out to the following businesses for their support and contributions: Dusty Fox Wind, County Bank, Kelsey Hammes with Farm Bureau Financial Services, Sinclair Tractor, 2x New, Amy's Salon House & Spa, B’s Sweet Treats & Kitchen Cove, Barn Wired, Brothers Market Sigourney, Copper Lantern Sports Bar & Grill, The Garden Gate Sigourney, H & M Farm & Home, Keokuk County Bowl, Lifetime Dental Solutions, Marie Grace Photography, MidWestOne Bank, UScellular - Misc. On Main, The News-Review, Sinclair NAPA, Sigourney Mercantile, Shettler Insurance Services, Grant Ranch Grub & Pub, Color Street, Complete Care of Iowa, Sigourney TV & Appliance, Midwest Artisan, The Happy Hutch, Wanderlust Nutrition, InPieces By Shawna, and Paper Street Tattoo. Your efforts and generosity helped make this event a success!