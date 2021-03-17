Copper Lantern Glows in Downtown Sigourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series on two Keokuk County restaurants that were honored by a Cedar Rapids radio station.

When life gives you lemonade you have the choice of what kind of lemonade to make. Perry and Lisa Goldman chose to make food. The owners of The Copper Lantern left South Florida following hurricanes and the corporate world to return to Sigourney and enter the restaurant business. That was 2017 and in 2021 on the heels of a global pandemic received recognition as one of the top 10 underrated restaurants.