End of an Era: Historic Cache of Documents Found in Old Richland Schoolhouse Time Capsule

The summer before pavement and hard roads came to Richland, the Richland Alumni Association placed a cornerstone and began construction of the new three-story brick and steel enforced Richland Independent schoolhouse. Engraved with the names of the Board of Education members and the date of July 22, 1925, the cornerstone found its permanent home. Hidden within the cornerstone, in a hollowed-out section, laid a copper box time capsule. It was rumored that the cornerstone held the deed, a list of school Alumni, names of the workmen, copies of the Richland Clarion and other papers.

