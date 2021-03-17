Sigourney, Pekin Superintendent Resigns

SIGOURNEY – Sigourney and Pekin School Districts will soon need to find a new Superintendent. Shared Superintendent Dave Harper announced on Monday, March 15, that he has submitted his resignation. Harper plans to remain in his current post until the end of his current contract year, which is June 30. Harper explained to the News-Review that he has accepted the position of Executive Director of Human Resources/Operations at the Ottumwa Community School District.

